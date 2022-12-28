Buffalo Called In The Military To Prevent People From Driving

The deadliest storm in Buffalo, NY’s history is slowly easing up, but such was the extent of the disruption that, as recently as Tuesday night, city officials made the decision to call in the military to enforce a driving ban.

WGRZ reports that Erie County, which contains Buffalo, opted to employ 100 military police and place them at the entrances and exits of the city, as well as on a number of surface streets, in order to enforce a driving ban that authorities claim was not being respected.