Bugatti Bolide Buyers Required To Get Driver Training In A Porsche 911 GT3 RS Before Delivery

When you're selling one of the fastest and most powerful cars in the world, one that can only be driven on the racetrack at special events, it's not a great idea to just toss owners the key and tell them to have at it. It's dangerous, and the estates of the buyers of the multi-million-dollar Bugatti Bolide will almost certainly come after you should anything bad happen. But you can't put buyers spending multiple millions on their new toy in a Toyota GR86 to learn the ropes. Even if we love it, it's beneath them and not enough to get you ready for the Bolide. What does Bugatti use? The VW Group keeps it in the family with a Porsche 911 GT3 RS.



