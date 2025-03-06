Bugatti Boss Doesn't Get The Idea Of A Turbocharged Hybrid Supercar

While the Chiron was essentially an evolution of the Veyron before it, the Tourbillon represents a radical departure. Molsheim’s all-new performance flagship ditches the quad-turbo W-16 engine in favor of a V-16 without forced induction. Cosworth helped develop the naturally aspirated powerhouse, which features an 8.3-liter displacement and an impressively low curb weight. It tips the scales at just 556 pounds, or about 42 percent less than the Chiron’s heart. Bugatti and Cosworth engineers achieved the significant weight reduction partly by eliminating the four turbochargers. Mate Rimac told Top Gear magazine he doesn’t see the point of using turbos in a hybrid supercar, arguing that the hybrid component compensates for the loss in power while providing the benefits of electrification. In the Tourbillon, there’s a large battery with a gross capacity of 24.8 kilowatt-hours, good for 43 miles (70 kilometers) of range without firing up the V-16.



