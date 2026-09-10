Bugatti CEO Challenges Automakers To Be Unique And Stop Copying The Chinese

No matter who you talk to, you’ll hear that the automotive industry is undergoing arguably its most transformative change on record. Whether it be the march of tech, reacting to global issues, or how automakers rethink their ICE vs EV strategies, the pressures are immense. However, for legacy automakers, the biggest fear appears to stem from Chinese competition.

But, with multiple CEOs from all spectrums calling for tariffs or outright bans on Chinese competition, there’s one who has a proposed a different way to tackle the increased competition: none other than Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti Rimac.