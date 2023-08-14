Bugatti Debuts The 1,578 Horsepower W16 Powered Mistral Convertible

Almost a year after it was first presented, the swan song of the W16 Bugatti engine - aka the mid-engine two-seater Mistral convertible - is getting customized by the company's bespoke unit, Sur Mesure.

Also called the Bugatti W16 Mistral, the splendid sports car is honored by the company as the fastest roadster in the world and, of course, is deeply related to the Bugatti Chiron and its other derivatives like Divo or Centodieci. However, it's always a two-door, two-seat convertible packing the immense power of the 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine to the tune of 1,578 ponies.