Bugatti Delivers First Centodieci Hypercar Featuring 1577 HP

Bugatti is finally ready to deliver the first of ten customer units of the coachbuilt Centodieci hypercar, a modern-day tribute to the French carmaker’s original super sports car from the 1990s, the EB110. In order to mirror its predecessor, this first Centodieci model was finished in Bugatti Bleu, a distinctive color synonymous with the luxury marque’s brand.



The person who commissioned this Centodieci also owns an EB110, hence this classic combination of vibrant blue and EB110 Silver for the wheels.



While the interior also draws inspiration from the EB110, you’ll still find all the modern-day amenities you’d expect in 2022 from an ultra-luxurious hypercar. Still, what stands out most is the quilted chessboard-like pattern on the seats, roof liner, door panels, center console and floor mats – like in the EB110, but much more opulent.



Read Article