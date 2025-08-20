Bugatti Is Officially Sold Out Until 2029

Let’s say that 2025 has already been your year. Earnings are ridiculous and you’re thinking of getting a shiny new supercar to make sure everyone knows it. Be sure to skip sending an email to your local Bugatti representative, though, because it’s a waste of time. According to a new report, the brand is fully sold out until 2029. That’s right, there will be a new president in the US before people who put in a Bugatti order tomorrow will actually get it. No, the brand isn’t struggling to keep the doors open and the production line flowing; instead, it’s quite the opposite. Bugatti will only make 250 units of the new V16 Tourbillon. According to a new report, it could add a lot of production capacity and still sell out.



Read Article