Bugatti Joins The Monterey Car Week Party With Custom Sur Mesure Created Car

There is definitely a lot of commotion around the upcoming Monterey Car Week 2023 (August 11-20) and its many related events. For what it's worth, Bugatti chose The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering, as its main venue of exposure.

With every passing year, it feels like automakers are following trends and moving away from regular, traditional fixed-location automotive events like the classic car shows worldwide. Instead, they seem to love the dynamics involved with venues that also bring out a component of fast-moving vehicles – just look at the hype surrounding the Goodwood Festival of Speed or the Monterey Car Week.