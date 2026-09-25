Bugatti Launches First Branded Residences In The US

What if you love your Bugatti so much that you actually want to live in your car? Well, this is probably as close as you’re going to get. Bugatti has announced its first residential development in the United States, promising all the exclusivity, craftsmanship, and extravagant branding one would expect. What it hasn’t announced is how much any of this will cost. Of course, if you have to ask… Bugatti Residences Miami will occupy a waterfront site on the Miami River near Brickell’s financial district. The project is being developed with Prosper Group and Belgium’s Versluys Group, while Brandon Haw Architecture and design studio Yabu Pushelberg will shape the building and its interiors. That’s a serious lineup when it comes to design.



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