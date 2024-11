The Bugatti Mistral has just managed to become the fastest convertible in the world. A top speed run at 282 miles per hour was enough to set the new bar for wind in your hair, but for Bugatti, setting future records might have just gotten a whole lot harder.

That's because, as Top Gear reports in a video capturing behind the scenes of the event, the ultra-fast automaker has lost the use of the Ehra-Lessien test track. Its secret weapon in the world of high-speed records.