Bugatti Officially Becomes Bugatti Rimac

The merger between Rimac and Bugatti is now completed, just four months after it was announced in July of 2021. The merger of the two automakers, which gradually developed after Rimac had begun cooperating with fellow Volkwagen Group member Porsche, is set to bear some yet-to-be-announced fruit. However, in the meantime, there are going to be a few changes. First of all, Bugatti is not leaving its home in Molsheim, France, and all of its cars will continue to be built there. Likewise, all Rimacs will still be built in Zagreb, Croatia. Both companies are continuing to act as independent brands. The key to today's press announcement, then, is about who is moving where, and who is running what.



