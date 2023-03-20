Bugatti Spends More Time Detailing Paint Than The Rest Of The Industry Does In Building The Car

It's no secret that each masterpiece Bugatti puts together is produced with the utmost precision, but astonishingly, it takes 600-700 hours to create and apply each vehicle's paint. This process, which consists of eight layers of material, is just one of the many reasons the brand's hypercars command such a high price. Take the lowly Chiron, for example. It takes nine months from configuration to delivery, with over 1,800 parts surgically assembled by 20 expert craftspeople. This means over a month is spent strictly on painting the car. That's the same time it takes for lesser luxury carmakers to produce 4 or 5 vehicles from start to finish.



Read Article