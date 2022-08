Bugatti has teased a new model – expected to be a variant of the Bugatti Chiron – ahead of its debut at Monterey Car Week.

Two short video clips published to social media show the silhouetted front and rear end of a car featuring styling radically different to the Chiron.

The fascia features a four-strip LED headlight design integrated into a thin, sharp-edged wheel arch, reminiscent of the track-focused, Chiron-derived Bugatti Divo.