Bugatti Urgently Looking For A Track To Test $5.4 Million 260 MPH W16 Mistral Roadster

Agent009 submitted on 7/9/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:50:36 AM

Views : 218 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Bugatti is faced with a dilemma – where to find a track suited for test-driving the W16 Mistral roadster before the car enters production? At face value, the question shouldn’t even exist – after all, why can’t the carmaker take their prototype at the same track where the Chiron broke the 300-mph barrier? Well, the question is not ‘where,’ but ‘when,’ as in ‘when is the circuit available for testing?’
 
Bugatti’s W16 Mistral ultimate roadster – the first one in nine years, following the open-top Veyron – is gearing up for production (slated for ‘later this year,’ to cite the company) with a final set of road tests. The prototype used to measure the hypercar’s performance and behavior in everyday driving conditions has already covered around 20,000 miles (32,000 km).


Read Article


Bugatti Urgently Looking For A Track To Test $5.4 Million 260 MPH W16 Mistral Roadster

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)