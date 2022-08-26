Buick Adopts Lexus Like Grille With Ghastly Results

Buick is moving away from its iconic waterfall grille and it appears designers aren’t handling the change very well.

That’s clear after seeing the facelifted GL8 lineup, which looks like a BMW grille meme come to life. The result is ghastly as the model has been equipped with a massive “spread-wing sculpted grille” that would make Lexus blush. Besides the new grille, the van has been equipped with an edgier front bumper that features sharper lines and vertical air curtains. They’re joined by a new chrome accent, which spans the width of the vehicle and then climbs up the sides.



