Buick Delays First EV Model In The US Market

Buick’s lineup has undergone a significant transformation as it consists of an all-new Envista, a redesigned Enclave, and facelifted versions of the Envision and Encore GX. However, we still haven’t seen the brand’s first North American EV.

Originally announced in 2022, the model was slated to arrive this year. However, that’s no longer the case as GM CEO Mary Barra recently used a second quarter earnings call to reveal they are “deferring Buick’s first EV, which had been planned for 2024.”