Buick Files Trademark For The Electra Name In Canada

General Motors has filed a trademark application with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office on December 20 for the "Buick Electra" name. Filed in the “Motor land vehicles, namely, automobiles” class, the application's current status is "awaiting examination."



The filling suggests Buick may be working on a production version of the namesake crossover concept it showed in China in 2020. There are no details in the application regarding the body style or propulsion type, but launching a model called Electra without an all-electric powertrain would be quite a wasted opportunity, don’t you think?



