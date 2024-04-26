Buick Gets Into The Act With Two Sexy Concepts Americans Will Never See

With the Buick sales figures plunging in China, the brand is trying to keep afloat marching towards complete electrification. However, the move may not be quite exciting for customers in an automotive context in which EV sales are slowing down.

Furthermore, according to the Chinese media, General Motors has failed to come up with anything with zero emissions, capable of gaining ground. But this is what Buick is trying to do with the Electra-L and Electra-LT: use them as anchors for a ship that is adrift.