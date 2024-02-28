Buick Rebrands Itself As An American BMW Only Cheaper - Kind Of Like A Lexus?

Buick is currently in the process of revamping its product portfolio, integrating new design language across its lineup, and striving to carve out a distinct market presence. The latest step in that process is unveiling a new slogan: “Exceptional by Design.” GM’s second-tier luxury brand, positioned just below Cadillac, explains that the tagline was selected to underscore its “sculptural form and aesthetic philosophy.” This unveiling comes on the heels of Buick’s recent badge update and the integration of design elements from the Wildcat EV concept into models like the Envista and the Encore GX. The refreshed design will soon be rolled out to the Envision and the Enclave, updated versions of which are slated to launch later this year.



