Buick Recalls 30,000 Envision SUVs For Faulty Floor Mats

Few people give floor mats a second thought, but they were big news nearly two decades ago as Toyota was forced to recall nearly four million vehicles because their mats could cause the accelerator pedal to become stuck. This unfortunately had tragic consequences as four people were killed in a crash. Fast forward to today and floor mats are grabbing headlines once again. The latest recall involves 27,793 Buick Envision crossovers because their all-weather floor mats pose a similar risk. In particular, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the “accelerator pedal may become trapped under the floor mat, which can result in unintended acceleration.”



