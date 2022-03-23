Buick Relaunches With A New Logo - What Else Should They Redo?

Think of famous American brands that have disappointed in recent years and Buick will likely be right up there alongside Chrysler. Under the stewardship of General Motors, Buick has fallen from the ranks of luxury American automaker to afterthought in the minds of most buyers. Over the last decade, most Buick products have been rebadged Opels, but after Opel was sold to Groupe PSA and eventually became part of Stellantis, GM has had to refocus Buick, producing new models in-house like the Encore GX. But with a new era of electrification inbound, there's no better time than now to reform the brand into something new. The start of any good relaunch is a new logo, and it seems that's exactly what General Motors has in mind.



