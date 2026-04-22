Buick Reveals Electra e7 PHEV With 1,000 Mile Range Starting At $23,000

On April 22, ahead of the Beijing Auto Show, the Buick Electra E7 was officially launched with three variants. The official price range is 159,900–199,900 yuan (23,200–29,000 USD). The model was first unveiled in January, will make its public debut during the Beijing Auto Show.

The Buick Electra E7 adopts the “spread wing” design philosophy from the Electra SUV concept car. Its split Star River headlight clusters create a shark-nose front fascia. Four exterior colors are available: Songyan Ink, Satin Silver, Golden Sand Beige, and Distant Mountain Dai.