Buick Says 1 In 5 Buyers Want The Top Of The Line Avenir Trim Level Of The Envision SUV

Buick is often trapped in an awkward position between General Motors' mainstream Chevrolet brand and its luxury Cadillac arm. But by converting to an all-crossover lineup, Buick has managed to carve out its own niche within the GM portfolio that continues to become more defined. Much of Buick's recent success can be attributed to its luxury Avenir sub-brand, which is now expanding on new models like the 2021 Buick Envision.

The Envision recently went on sale, but Buick is already noticing some important trends. Both the luxurious Avenir trim and the Sport Touring package have enjoyed tremendous demand within the Envision lineup. In fact, these two models make up around half of all sales.