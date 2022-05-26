Buick Teases Electra-X - Brand's First Ultium Based EV SUV

Buick China has dropped two teaser photos of an upcoming all-electric concept vehicle named Electra-X, the brand's first electric SUV concept developed on GM's Ultium platform.

The new design study could be a more production-ready follow-up to the Buick Electra Concept from 2020, at least judging by the name and the fact it's an electric SUV.

Set to debut at the upcoming Buick China Brand Day in early June, the Electra-X is said to offer "a sneak peek at future Ultium-based EVs for Buick in China." The carmaker also says the study represents Buick's accelerated transition to electrification and intelligent driving in its largest market.