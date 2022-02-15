Buick Teases New Electric Crossover Concept

General Motors is getting ready to launch an array of electric vehicles across many segments—as many as 30 new EVs worldwide by 2025.

Most of these models will be available in the United States and will include offerings from the Buick brand. The first one will be a crossover that will be previewed this summer by a concept vehicle, a Buick teaser reveals.

The brand uploaded a photo of the electric crossover concept on Twitter, revealing the upper signature lighting of the headlights. Resembling an a check mark sign, the LED bar is placed in the upper corner of the fascia between the hood and front fender. We can also spot "Buick" lettering in the corner of the lighting signature.