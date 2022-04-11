Buick Trademark Filings Indicate A Big EV Line Up In The Future

Buick will launch its first electric vehicle in 2024 as part of the brand's plan to offer a fully electric lineup by 2030.

The first-ever Buick model to feature a battery-electric powertrain will carry the Electra name, but it looks like all future EVs from the GM-owned brand will also get "Electra" in their names.

GM Authority discovered nine new trademark filings with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Electra E1 through E9 names. Filed on October 27, General Motors' applications are for "motor land vehicles, namely, automobiles." Given the naming convention and previous statements from GM execs, it looks like Buick will turn Electra into an EV sub-brand, much like Hyundai has done with Ioniq.