Buick Unveils New Design Language With Electra EV, What Does Your Gut Tell You About This One?

Buick has revived its Electra nameplate for a modern vehicle but it's a concept and not a production model.

The new Electra concept was unveiled on Monday at a private event in Shanghai, China. It previews a new design language for Buick called Potential Energy, and it's fitted with some of the technologies we can expect in future models from the brand.

China is Buick's single biggest market by a significant margin, so it isn't surprising to see the brand unveil vehicles there. The Electra was also designed at parent company General Motors' Pan Asia Technical Automotive Center which is located in Shanghai.