Buick Unveils New Design Language With Electra EV, What Does Your Gut Tell You About This One?

Buick has revived its Electra nameplate for a modern vehicle but it's a concept and not a production model.

The new Electra concept was unveiled on Monday at a private event in Shanghai, China. It previews a new design language for Buick called Potential Energy, and it's fitted with some of the technologies we can expect in future models from the brand.

China is Buick's single biggest market by a significant margin, so it isn't surprising to see the brand unveil vehicles there. The Electra was also designed at parent company General Motors' Pan Asia Technical Automotive Center which is located in Shanghai.



User Comments

carloslassiter

You're not going to be hanging your arm out the window in that one.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 9/30/2020 11:01:48 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

Vette71

Ugly! A time when GM SHOULD NOT build a concept design.

Vette71 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/30/2020 11:17:08 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

dlin

Not bad as a CUV

Reminds me of Lexus LF-30 and Mazda CX-30

dlin (View Profile)

Posted on 9/30/2020 1:00:55 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

ctsang

trust no GM

ctsang (View Profile)

Posted on 9/30/2020 2:19:18 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

dull

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 9/30/2020 6:14:44 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

