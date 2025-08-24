Built for Battle: 2025 F-150 King Ranch And TruXs Auto Salon's Patriot Bedliner Are The Ultimate Combo!

As Agent 001 of AutoSpies.com, I’ve driven and reviewed countless vehicles, but few have impressed me as much as my latest acquisition: the 2025 Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid King Ranch with a 157-inch wheelbase and a 6.5-foot bed. This truck isn’t just a vehicle; it’s a statement of power, luxury, and practicality, perfectly suited for both work and play. After years of outfitting my trucks with Line-X bedliners, I decided to switch things up this time and opted for a Patriot bedliner.



Spoiler alert: it’s a game-changer. And, as always, I entrusted the installation to our friends at TruXs Auto Salon in El Cajon, who never fail to deliver top-notch craftsmanship. They have an extensive lineup of other truck accessories and amazing customization solutions! And Patrick the owner has been a friend and fan of the Spies for many years.



The 2025 Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid King Ranch is a beast of a truck, blending rugged capability with upscale refinement. Its 3.5-liter V6 hybrid powertrain pumps out an impressive 430 horsepower and 570 lb-ft of torque, making it ideal for towing, hauling, or just cruising in style. The King Ranch trim elevates the experience with premium leather, chrome accents, and a tech-loaded interior, including a 12-inch touchscreen and Ford’s Co-Pilot360 suite. The 6.5-foot bed offers ample cargo space, perfect for my gear-heavy assignments, from hauling camera equipment to transporting supplies for AutoSpies’ field tests. With a 157-inch wheelbase, this F-150 strikes a balance between maneuverability and stability, making it a versatile companion for any mission.



For years, I’ve relied on Line-X bedliners to protect my truck beds from the abuse of heavy loads and harsh conditions. Line-X has a solid reputation for durability, and I never had major complaints. However, when I picked up my 2025 F-150, I decided to try something new: a Patriot bedliner. After researching and consulting with industry peers, I was intrigued by Patriot’s claims of superior quality and advanced materials. I’m glad I took the leap—and so far, Patriot’s bedliner has exceeded my expectations in every way.













Patriot Liner, the company behind the exceptional spray-on bedliners, is a proudly American brand owned and operated by American Coating Co. in Madisonville, Louisiana. Founded by brothers Josh and Scooter DeLaune, both military veterans who served in the U.S. Navy, Patriot Liner embodies a commitment to quality, durability, and patriotism. With over 30 years of combined experience in the high-performance coatings industry, the DeLaune brothers have leveraged their expertise to create a bedliner that outperforms competitors, offering superior strength, seamless application, and a lifetime warranty against warping, cracking, or peeling. Their proprietary formulation, crafted with BASF’s world-class manufacturing, is designed to withstand the toughest conditions, drying in under 10 seconds when applied at 155°F and 2000psi.



The company’s veteran roots run deep, with a board of directors boasting over 150 years of collective industry knowledge. Patriot Liner’s applicator network consists of small business owners nationwide who share the founders’ passion for excellence and customer service. This veteran-founded ethos resonates with us at AutoSpies, as we deeply admire and support the courageous men and women who protect our nation. Choosing Patriot Liner for my 2025 Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid King Ranch wasn’t just about quality—it was about honoring those who’ve served.



Patriot Liner’s military-inspired aesthetic and dedication to American-made products align perfectly with our values. Their bedliners, applied by trusted partners like Truxs in El Cajon, provide unmatched protection for our vehicles, reflecting the same resilience and reliability our service members embody. We’re proud to support a company that not only delivers top-tier products but also carries forward the legacy of veterans who’ve sacrificed for our freedom.



What sets the Patriot bedliner apart is its exceptional build quality. The material feels denser and more robust than Line-X, with a textured finish that provides better grip for cargo. It’s formulated to resist UV fading, cracking, and chemical spills, ensuring the bed stays pristine even under heavy use. The Patriot liner also boasts a seamless application, with no visible seams or weak points, giving it a cleaner, more professional look. In my opinion, it’s a significant step up from Line-X in terms of both aesthetics and performance. Whether I’m tossing in tools or sliding in heavy crates, the Patriot bedliner handles it all with ease, and I’m confident it’ll hold up for years.



Of course, a bedliner is only as good as its installation, which is why I turned to Truxs in El Cajon. I’ve worked with them for years, and their attention to detail is unmatched. The team at Truxs prepped the F-150’s bed meticulously, ensuring a flawless application of the Patriot bedliner. Their expertise and commitment to quality make them my go-to for any aftermarket upgrade. From start to finish, the process was smooth, and the result was a bedliner that looks and performs like it was factory-installed.



I love this new truck, and pairing it with a Patriot bedliner installed by Truxs in El Cajon has elevated it to another level. The Patriot’s superior quality over Line-X has me sold, and I’m already looking forward to putting this setup to the test on future AutoSpies adventures. If you’re in the market for a bedliner, give Patriot a shot—you won’t be disappointed.



More updates are coming to the AutoSpies.com King Ranch so look out for more articles coming soon!



TruXs Auto Salon, Patriot Liners.



Full 2025 Ford F-150 Powerboost Hybrid King Ranch Gallery

























NOTE THE PHOTO BELOW: BEFORE you buy a spray-in liner. MANY shops don't have the experience to correctly spray the new Ford tailgate door and basically leave parts of the interior gate unsprayed. TruXS does GREAT work. DETAILS matter!















































*sponsored post







