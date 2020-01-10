BuiltTrumpTough-Internet Comparing Trump's Debate Performance To Ford Truck Reputation Of TOUGHNESS. Will It HELP Or HURT Donald?

Everyone knows the famous ad line about the All-American icon, the Ford F-150 and Ford Trucks.



It's PLASTERED on every print ad, repeated over and over on TV and associated hand in hand with the popular pickup.



We don't know who started it...could be Trump campaign or Trump promoters but the BUILT TRUMP TOUGH slogan is trending strong right now all over the internet, on shows and talk radio.



Comparing his tough, relentless attacks on Biden to the strength of Ford Trucks.



SO our question is...Would you say this is a genius move OR will it backfire on the Donald?



And how will Ford REACT?



Spies discuss?










