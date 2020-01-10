#BuiltTrumpTough-Internet Comparing Trump's Debate Performance To Ford Truck Reputation Of TOUGHNESS. Will It HELP Or HURT Donald?

Everyone knows the famous ad line about the All-American icon, the Ford F-150 and Ford Trucks.



It's PLASTERED on every print ad, repeated over and over on TV and associated hand in hand with the popular pickup.

We don't know who started it...could be Trump campaign or Trump promoters but the BUILT TRUMP TOUGH slogan is trending strong right now all over the internet, on shows and talk radio.

Comparing his tough, relentless attacks on Biden to the strength of Ford Trucks.

SO our question is...Would you say this is a genius move OR will it backfire on the Donald?

And how will Ford REACT?

Spies discuss?





Section_31_JTK

The ironic thing about the debate is it was Slow Joe who first interrupted Trump, not the other way around. If you rewatch the start of the debate, each candidate had a 2 minute segment that proceeded uninterrupted. Then when it was Trump's turn to go again, Biden interrupted 3 times within a short time. So Slow Joe got hammered after he started it. Screw that old fart. He lied about not supporting the Green New Deal. His support is plainly written on his website! And he still can't even denounce Antifa. In fact, if you go to Antifa's website, it redirect to the Biden for potus website. Antifa is a defacto arm of the DNC.

Section_31_JTK (View Profile)

Posted on 10/1/2020 5:28:37 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

bnilhome

I watched the first debate and both candidates were a mess, but Trump's mess seemed to be planned. It seems as though he has a long-game in mind with the 3 debates where the first he establishes himself as the Alpha in the race, realizing he will get criticism. This will set him up for the final debates where, when he does not interrupt as much, he will have improved and be declared the "winner."

Biden was not much better in debate 1 calling Trump a clown, liar, and telling him to shut up on a regular basis. Biden is trying to run on character yet showed poor character.

bnilhome (View Profile)

Posted on 10/1/2020 5:29:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

The debate was skewed to favor Biden.

Chris Wallace is 1000% Alt-Left and DESPISES Trump.

There should have been no crosstalk allowed but Biden pushed play and got his ass handed to him as he stumbled over his words, lost his thoughts, and then went to rage.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/1/2020 6:49:53 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

tesla

He is so though he uses a dead squirrel to hide his insecurities.
Don't ever trust a man with fake hair. Everything about this human scum is fake.
Fake grades, fake SATs, fake universities, fake spurs, fake wives, fake businesses, fake charity, fake net worth, fake presidency, and you can keep going.
For all we know he might have fake tits as well. Did you see the size of those jugs?

tesla (View Profile)

Posted on 10/1/2020 7:23:30 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

tesla

*tough

tesla (View Profile)

Posted on 10/1/2020 7:25:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

