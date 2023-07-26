Burning EV May Be Responsible For Another Cargo Ship Fire At Sea

A deadly blaze on a cargo ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars from Germany resulted in the loss of one crew member’s life and forcing others to jump into the sea. According to a spokesperson for the coast guard, the fire is suspected to have originated from one of the 25 electric vehicles that were on board. The Freemantle Highway was transporting 2,857 cars from Germany to Egypt when the fire started off the northern coast of the Netherlands, the Dutch coastguard reports. Twenty-five of the cars were electric vehicles and it’s suspected that one of the EVs is responsible for the fire, which is currently still burning.



