Busy 14 Year Old Texas Teen Linked To 40 Kia Thefts - Learned It All Via Remote Learning On TikTok

Agent009 submitted on 7/19/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:10:12 PM

Views : 474 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A 14-year-old boy was put under arrest earlier this month after he was caught attempting a Kia Boys-esque stunt on a Hyundai in North Texas, according to Fox 4 Dallas-Fort Worth. After he was taken into custody, police realized he was tied to at least 38 other TikTok-inspired car thefts and break-ins in the area.
 
Cops in Plano, TX say the teen was trying to steal another car when homeowners realized what was happening and called authorities. They blame the Kia Boys trend on TikTok for teaching him how to target and steal these cars. 


Read Article


Busy 14 Year Old Texas Teen Linked To 40 Kia Thefts - Learned It All Via Remote Learning On TikTok

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)