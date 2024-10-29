But Why? Cadillac Announces LYRIQ-V Performance EV SUV

Launching early next year, LYRIQ-V pushes the performance pedigree of the V-Series sub-brand to new heights. We will offer LYRIQ-V in select markets around the world in both left-hand-drive and right-hand-drive, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. More markets will be announced at a later date.

The LYRIQ-V is a truly remarkable representation of the luxury, performance and innovation prowess that are the foundations of the Cadillac brand,” said John Roth, vice president, Global Cadillac. “The Cadillac portfolio is even greater with our newest addition.”



V-Series, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, is Cadillac’s performance sub-brand and serves as a benchmark for performance and innovation for General Motors. In the EV era, V-Series vehicles will be characterized by their exceptional performance, instantaneous acceleration, competitive range, and standard all-wheel drive.



General Motors?(NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs.?GM's?Buick,?Cadillac,?Chevrolet, and?GMC?brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future.









