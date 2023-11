Hyundai will sell its vehicles through the Amazon website starting next year.



The CEO of the South Korean automaker announced the new partnership alongside an Amazon vice-president on Tuesday ahead of the 2023 LA Auto Show.



As a result of the agreement, Hyundai customers will be able to customize and purchase cars through Amazon.com using their preferred payment and financing method. To schedule delivery they will have to liaise with a local Hyundai dealer.



Full details at the link







Read Article