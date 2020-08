Latrice Goodwin and her husband Antwon thought that they had found the car of their dreams, in what appeared to be an online eBay Motors listing. Instead they were conned out of $2,000.



Goodwin said she found the listing for a 2011 Honda Accord through the smartphone app OfferUp.



The car was listed for an extremely low sale price of $1,000 by a woman claiming to be in the Army, who allegedly lost her husband three months ago.







