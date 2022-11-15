Buyers Lose Patience With Ford Over Endless Bronco Delivery Delays

Ford Bronco customers are reporting that it’s taking months for the automaker to deliver completed vehicles. Many say that they’ve contacted the dealer as well as Ford corporate only to get the run around about where their vehicle is. This isn’t the first time Ford has struggled to get Broncos to their respective owners either. A tipster who asked to remain anonymous, seemingly fearful that their own Bronco would take even longer to be delivered, reached out to say that “There are Broncos waiting months to get shipped sitting there, while others ship almost immediately, no one at corporate seems to care and there is a major disconnect at Ford and the shipping carrier.”



