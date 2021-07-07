Buyers Sit On The Sidlines Waiting For Car Prices To Calm Down - Are You One Of Them?

If you’re waiting for car prices to cool down, you’re not alone. Sales are down for the second month in a row here in the U.S. as dealers continue to push past MSRP. There is a lot going on in the world of cars at the moment. On the one hand, there’s plenty of pent-up demand from Americans who didn’t buy a car during the quarantine and lockdowns of 2020. On the other hand, there is little supply to meet it. A global semiconductor shortage has been hurting the auto industry in the worst way, as even those semiconductor chips that are getting made are going to tech companies. Carmakers cut their orders at the start of the pandemic and are now last in line for an already diminished stock of chips.



Read Article