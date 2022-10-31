Buyers Strike Result In Auto Prices Inching Down From Record Highs

All summer long, Aleen Hudson kept looking for a new minivan or sport utility vehicle for her growing passenger shuttle service.



She had a good credit rating and enough cash for a down payment. Yet dealerships in the Detroit area didn't have any suitable vehicles. Or they'd demand she pay $3,000 to $6,000 above the sticker price. Months of frustration left her despondent.



“I was depressed,” Hudson said. "I was angry too.” A breakthrough arrived in late September, when a dealer called about a 2022 Chrysler Pacifica. At $41,000, it was hardly a bargain. And it wasn’t quite what Hudson wanted. Yet the dealer was asking only slightly above sticker price, and Hudson felt in no position to walk away. She's back in business with her own van.



