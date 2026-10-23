Buyers Who Roll In Negative Equity On A Car Purchase Are Paying A Premium To Do So

The car market splits in two directions these days. If you have cash or a trade-in you already own outright, you can shop from a position of strength. If you still owe money on a car worth less than the loan balance, you are walking into a transaction that will quietly cost you thousands beyond the sticker price. The gap between those two buyers is widening, and the numbers behind it are ugly. Here is the figure that should stop you. Edmunds estimates that buyers who roll negative equity into a new loan are tracking toward $16,610 in interest over the full term, at an average APR of 8.1%. That is up nearly 83% from the $9,093 those same buyers would have paid in Q3 2019. The interest charge alone, before a single dollar of principal, now runs higher than the price of some entire used cars.



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