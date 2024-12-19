Buying That Top Of The Line 2026 Cadillac Vistiq You Wanted Means Coughing Up Over $100,000

We already knew the starting price of the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq, yet now we have also learned how much the entire lineup costs ahead of its official market launch scheduled for next spring.

The peeps at Car&Driver have managed to discover the full pricing details of the all-new electric crossover, which is spread into four trim levels. These are called the Luxury, Sport, Premium Luxury, and Platinum, and the most affordable has an MSRP of $78,790.

Upgrading to the Sport will set interested parties back at least $79,290, whereas the Premium Luxury begins at $93,290. Opting for the top-of-the-line 2026 Cadillac Vistiq Platinum means coughing out at least $97,890, excluding the $1,395 destination charge. Tick a few boxes on the options list, and the all-quiet premium high-rider will easily exceed the $100,000 mark.