Lamborghini is preparing to launch the successor to the Huracan, but its name may have been revealed early. CarBuzz has discovered a trademark filing with the European Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for the name "Temerario" along with a logo bearing the same horns as the logo used for the new Countach. With only one new model in the pipeline, the Lamborghini Temerario is almost guaranateed to be the name of the Huracan's replacement.



