Following its recent deal with Chinese EV start-up Byton, Foxconn has joined forces with yet another carmaker in Geely. Together, they will provide contract manufacturing for other car companies.

On Geely’s end, this partnership will allow it to distribute its EV-focused platform to other brands, as per people familiar with the company’s plans. This is their second major deal this week alone, following the tie-up with Baidu for EV production.