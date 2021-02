Supply and demand of the Corvette C8 have sparked a buzz for Chevrolet that has buyers whipped into a frenzy. Even a lottery winner in Georgia struggled to get a new mid-engine ‘Vette before he took to the internet to plead for help in finding a dealer who could deliver. Underneath the flurry of activity, delays and work stoppages have plagued the new Corvette, and it appears another delay is underway.



