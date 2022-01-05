CA Governor NEWSOM CAVING? Are Even The Harshest Left-Wingers Seeing That Electricity WITHOUT Nuclear Is The IMPOSSIBLE DREAM?

Facing possible electricity shortages, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is considering keeping the state's last nuclear power plant online beyond its planned closing in 2025.



The Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant in San Luis Obispo County is the state's largest producer of electricity, and it will be difficult to replace, even with an increase in renewables.



Newsom has no direct authority over the operating license for the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant, but floated the idea that PG&E could seek a share of $6 billion in federal funding the Biden administration established to rescue nuclear plants at risk of closing.





