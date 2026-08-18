CALIFORNIA GAS PRICES: The Golden State's GOLDEN FLEECE. It's TRUMP'S FAULT! OR IS IT?





California has perfected the art of turning liquid sunshine into liquid gold—for the state treasury, not your wallet. While the rest of America pumps and drives, Californians perform an elaborate ritual of self-flagellation at the pump. High state taxes? Check. Cap-and-trade schemes that sound like they were invented by a committee of economists who have never pumped their own gas? Check. Environmental mandates so pure they make the air itself feel guilty for existing? Double check. The result is a price that turns every fill-up into a hostage negotiation with your bank account.



Picture the average Angeleno, already late for a meeting that could have been an email, watching the digits spin past five dollars like a slot machine designed by sadists. “But think of the planet!” the chorus sings. Meanwhile, the same policies somehow leave the state short on refining capacity, vulnerable to every refinery hiccup, and dependent on shipping fuel from farther away than a Hollywood sequel’s logic. It’s climate virtue signaling with a side of economic masochism. New York City—crowded, expensive, and not exactly known for laissez-faire living—manages to keep prices a buck and a half lower. Chicago, no stranger to taxes and winters that freeze the soul, still undercuts LA. Even St. Louis looks like a bargain paradise by comparison.















This isn’t just expensive fuel; it’s performance art. California has turned gasoline into a status symbol of progressive purity: the higher the price, the more enlightened you must be for enduring it. Drivers in flyover country fill their tanks and keep rolling. Californians fill theirs and then write think pieces about systemic inequity while their engines idle in gridlock. The state’s unique blend of regulation, limited refining, and a tax structure that treats every gallon like a personal insult to Mother Earth has produced a price gap so wide you could park a Tesla Cybertruck in it—and still have room for the charging cable.



Yet the absurdity reaches its peak when you realize the same state that lectures the nation on sustainability can’t seem to produce affordable mobility for its own residents. Workers commute farther, families stretch budgets thinner, and small businesses absorb costs that would bankrupt operations elsewhere. All in the name of a cleaner tomorrow that somehow always requires more money today.So, dear readers, we throw down the gauntlet. Give us your absolute BEST shot at justifying why California gas prices are a full buck fifty more per gallon than New York City’s. Spin the yarn, cite the studies, wave the green flag—whatever you’ve got. We’ll wait. With all due respect to the greatest minds in history, Einstein probably couldn’t.



Yet, they try to tell you it's Trump's fault. We say NO WAY it should be even ONE CENT MORE than NYC.



Discuss.... Ladies and gentlemen, gather 'round the digital campfire for a tale of highway robbery so brazen it would make a medieval tax collector blush. Behold the latest AAA numbers flashing across the Fox Business screen like a neon warning sign from the gods of fiscal insanity: Los Angeles regular gas sits at a cool $5.64 a gallon. New York City? A comparatively thrifty $4.10. Chicago lags at $4.69, and St. Louis is practically giving the stuff away at $3.82. That is a full buck-fifty-plus premium for the privilege of filling up in the land of avocado toast and traffic that never ends.California has perfected the art of turning liquid sunshine into liquid gold—for the state treasury, not your wallet. While the rest of America pumps and drives, Californians perform an elaborate ritual of self-flagellation at the pump. High state taxes? Check. Cap-and-trade schemes that sound like they were invented by a committee of economists who have never pumped their own gas? Check. Environmental mandates so pure they make the air itself feel guilty for existing? Double check. The result is a price that turns every fill-up into a hostage negotiation with your bank account.Picture the average Angeleno, already late for a meeting that could have been an email, watching the digits spin past five dollars like a slot machine designed by sadists. “But think of the planet!” the chorus sings. Meanwhile, the same policies somehow leave the state short on refining capacity, vulnerable to every refinery hiccup, and dependent on shipping fuel from farther away than a Hollywood sequel’s logic. It’s climate virtue signaling with a side of economic masochism. New York City—crowded, expensive, and not exactly known for laissez-faire living—manages to keep prices a buck and a half lower. Chicago, no stranger to taxes and winters that freeze the soul, still undercuts LA. Even St. Louis looks like a bargain paradise by comparison.This isn’t just expensive fuel; it’s performance art. California has turned gasoline into a status symbol of progressive purity: the higher the price, the more enlightened you must be for enduring it. Drivers in flyover country fill their tanks and keep rolling. Californians fill theirs and then write think pieces about systemic inequity while their engines idle in gridlock. The state’s unique blend of regulation, limited refining, and a tax structure that treats every gallon like a personal insult to Mother Earth has produced a price gap so wide you could park a Tesla Cybertruck in it—and still have room for the charging cable.Yet the absurdity reaches its peak when you realize the same state that lectures the nation on sustainability can’t seem to produce affordable mobility for its own residents. Workers commute farther, families stretch budgets thinner, and small businesses absorb costs that would bankrupt operations elsewhere. All in the name of a cleaner tomorrow that somehow always requires more money today.So, dear readers, we throw down the gauntlet. Give us your absolute BEST shot at justifying why California gas prices are a full buck fifty more per gallon than New York City’s. Spin the yarn, cite the studies, wave the green flag—whatever you’ve got. We’ll wait. With all due respect to the greatest minds in history, Einstein probably couldn’t.Yet, they try to tell you it's Trump's fault. We say NO WAY it should be even ONE CENT MORE than NYC.Discuss....





