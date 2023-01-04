CALIFORNIA SHOVE! CARJACKING Turns Into DEMOLITION DERBY In Supermarket Parking Lot!

A woman tries to rob an elderly lady then carjacks her ride and goes on a rampage at a supermarket parking lot in Agoura Hills, California.



It’s just another a disturbing incident that highlights the dangers of criminal behavior. According to reports, the woman forcibly took the elderly lady's car and then proceeded to cause chaos at a nearby parking lot, damaging several vehicles and injuring bystanders in the process.



This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of remaining vigilant and aware of one's surroundings at all times. It is also a testament to the bravery of those who intervened and stopped the carjacker from causing even more harm. The incident also underscores the need for strong law enforcement and criminal justice systems that can effectively deter and punish those who engage in such criminal behavior.









??VIDEO: Woman carjacks an elderly lady and goes on a rampage at a parking lot in Agoura Hills, California pic.twitter.com/TNtCjj73lP — Breaking News (@NewsJunkieBreak) April 1, 2023



