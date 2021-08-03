CALLING ALL GAMBLERS! PLACE YOUR BETS! WHAT Will The Price Of Tesla Stock Be ONE YEAR From TODAY?

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) have cratered more than 15% this year to 597.95 a share. That's almost spot-on to the 600 a share analysts predicted the electric car maker's stock would be worth — in 12 months, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.



And if analysts called Tesla so well, what are they saying not only about the future of Tesla, but also the other S&P 500 stocks? Turns out they still see big gains in some S&P 500 stocks — just not Tesla.



Analysts think the stock has less than 1% upside in 12 months even after the drop. The 12-month price target on Tesla is 600.14, not far from the 597.95 it closed at on Friday.



So Spies, are the 'experts' right?



What are YOUR predictions?



WHAT will the price of Tesla stock be ONE YEAR From TODAY?





