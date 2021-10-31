CAN'T FIX STUPID: TikTok Star DELIBERATELY Starts Car Chase With A Trooper Then Says He's ABOVE The Law Because He's 'RICH'.

A Florida TikTok star deliberately sparked a 100mph police chase - then told cops who arrested him his wealth and youth made him immune from the law, it is claimed.



Damaury Mikula, 18, of Pasco, Florida, has more than four million followers on TikTok and has frequently posted content featuring his Dodge Challenger, a vehicle that can go up to 141mph with a top price of around $60,000.



The TikTok star, who is said to make $400,000 to $450,000 per year, was recorded on Friday being chased in that car by Pasco County Police at the intersection of State Route 54 at Sunlake Boulevard in Florida.







