CAN YOU BLAME HER? IS THIS How DESPERATE People Are Getting Under The BIDEN Economy And These CRAZY Gas Prices?

Agent001 submitted on 9/9/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:59:50 PM

Views : 322 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Now in NO way are we advocating this but are showing to illustrate how desperate and creative people have to get, just to try and SURVIVE the Biden economy and these unnecessarily high energy prices.

Can you BLAME her?






CAN YOU BLAME HER? IS THIS How DESPERATE People Are Getting Under The BIDEN Economy And These CRAZY Gas Prices?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)