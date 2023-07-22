CAN YOU DEFEND These New Chinese SUV's?

BYD's highly anticipated SUV, the 5, is set to make its debut as the flagship model under the newly established Fang Cheng Bao (Leopard) brand. Hailing from China, this groundbreaking vehicle promises to leave a lasting impression in the automotive world. While details are still emerging, early glimpses reveal a fusion of modern design, cutting-edge technology, and eco-friendly features. As BYD's first offering from the Leopard series, the 5 holds immense promise for the future of the brand and the wider industry. Car enthusiasts and environmentally conscious drivers alike eagerly await its official unveiling, marking a new era in Chinese automotive innovation.







The first model from BYD's new Fang Cheng Bao (Leopard) brand, the 5, is slowly coming into view.



- Chinese sales start in 2023

- First model based on BYD's DM-o platform

- Luxury positioning

- Range extender (2 e-motors and ICE)

- 1200km plus range

- 3 diff locks@BYDCompany pic.twitter.com/XY43et7EgN — Greg Kable (@GregKable) July 21, 2023



