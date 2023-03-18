CAN YOU DO IT? Name THREE Things EVs And Its Proponents Have Done To Make Cars And The Business Of Autos BETTER Or WORSE? WE Say, It's NOT An EASY TASK

"Scientific data may not provide a clear and definitive answer on the environmental impact of electric vehicles."



That is pretty much the synopsis in one sentence if you look at the facts.



Environmental impact of electric vehicles can depend on a variety of factors, including the specific type of vehicle, the source of electricity used to charge the vehicle, and the production processes involved in manufacturing the vehicle.



Scientific research is constantly evolving, and new studies may emerge that provide additional insights or different perspectives on the issue. Therefore, it is important to approach the issue with an open mind and to continually evaluate new research and data as it becomes available.



It is important to note that scientific studies and research can sometimes produce conflicting results, and the issue of the environmental impact of electric vehicles is no exception. While some studies have found that electric vehicles have a lower environmental impact than conventional vehicles, others have found the opposite.



Here are some studies that don't get a lot of media attention:



* A study published in the Journal of Industrial Ecology in 2018 found that electric vehicles may have a higher environmental impact than conventional vehicles when taking into account the production, operation, and end-of-life stages of the vehicle's lifecycle. The study found that electric vehicles have a larger carbon footprint than conventional vehicles in countries where electricity generation is primarily based on fossil fuels.

* A study published in the Journal of Cleaner Production in 2019 found that the overall environmental impact of electric vehicles depends on the energy source used to produce the vehicle's battery. The study found that electric vehicles with batteries produced using renewable energy sources have a lower environmental impact than those produced using fossil fuels.

* A study published in the International Journal of Life Cycle Assessment in 2020 found that electric vehicles have a higher environmental impact than conventional vehicles when taking into account the production and disposal of the vehicle's battery. The study found that the environmental impact of electric vehicles can be reduced by using batteries with longer lifespans and increasing the amount of recycled materials used in battery production.



The transition to electric vehicles has resulted in a significant change in the automotive industry, and some people may feel that the soul and love of motoring have been lost. Is it even possible for the transition to electric vehicles to coexist with the love of motoring? Ultimately, it is up to individual preferences and priorities to decide whether the transition to electric vehicles is worth it.



If we are truthful and scientific data based the transition to EVs from conventional gas-powered vehicles has not been an easy task, NOR has it proven either way if it has made things better or worse.



So if you can, name THREE things EVs and their proponents have done to make cars and the business better or worse?





